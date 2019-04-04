COMSCORE’s (SCOR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded COMSCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded COMSCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on COMSCORE in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

COMSCORE stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. COMSCORE has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

In other COMSCORE news, insider Daniel Hess sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $42,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the third quarter worth about $534,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the third quarter worth about $5,969,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 941.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 201,901 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

