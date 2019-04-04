Comparing Tallgrass Energy (TGE) & National Grid (NGG)

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

This table compares Tallgrass Energy and National Grid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy 17.29% 6.15% 2.52% National Grid N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tallgrass Energy and National Grid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy $793.26 million 8.91 $137.12 million $1.27 19.87 National Grid $20.22 billion 1.86 $4.71 billion $3.93 14.10

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy. National Grid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tallgrass Energy has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Grid has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. National Grid pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tallgrass Energy pays out 163.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Grid pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Tallgrass Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of National Grid shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Tallgrass Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tallgrass Energy and National Grid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy 1 5 2 0 2.13 National Grid 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Tallgrass Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tallgrass Energy is more favorable than National Grid.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy beats National Grid on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Kansas; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates gas transmission systems that include approximately 7,660 kilometers of high-pressure pipes and 24 compressor stations connecting 8 distribution networks in Great Britain, as well as other third-party independent systems and liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities. The US Regulated segments owns and operates transmission facilities across upstate New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont; and electricity distribution networks in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. This segment's assets comprise 14,293 kilometers of overhead lines; 168 kilometers of underground cables; 387 transmission substations; and 740 distribution substations. It also engages in owning and operating gas distribution networks in upstate New York, New York City, Long Island, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segment engages in the commercial operations in metering, LNG importation terminal, and electricity interconnectors businesses, as well as property development and insurance activities in the United Kingdom and United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.