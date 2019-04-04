Comparing Kingstone Companies (KINS) & Employers (EIG)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies 2.72% 5.68% 1.95% Employers 17.09% 14.04% 3.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 1.35 $3.09 million $0.47 30.34 Employers $813.50 million 1.63 $141.30 million $4.11 9.83

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingstone Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingstone Companies and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Employers has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Employers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kingstone Companies pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Employers pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Employers has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Employers beats Kingstone Companies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies. It also offers commercial liability policies comprising business owners policies, such as small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; special multi-peril policies for business owners risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail, and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

