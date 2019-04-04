Comparing HMN Financial (HMNF) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $38.10 million 2.75 $8.24 million N/A N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp $59.39 million 2.65 $12.05 million $1.56 11.72

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Volatility and Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HMN Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 21.62% 10.07% 1.14% 1st Constitution Bancorp 20.28% 11.08% 1.15%

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HMN Financial does not pay a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 3 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

