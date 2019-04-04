CommVault Systems (CVLT) Stock Price Down 5%

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.67 and last traded at $62.31. Approximately 1,562,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 477,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.23.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $184.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 5.78%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 64,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $4,351,805.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 486,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,972,524.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,052 shares of company stock worth $4,955,806. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,353,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

