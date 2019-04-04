CommVault Systems (CVLT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut CommVault Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.23.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $184.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $93,999.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,052 shares of company stock worth $4,955,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,091,000 after acquiring an additional 513,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,353,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

