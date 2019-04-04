Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

