Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Salzman & Co. Inc.

Salzman & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 321,950 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 14.8% of Salzman & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Salzman & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other Comcast news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 144,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $5,782,153.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 272,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,901,343.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,720 shares of company stock valued at $49,080,076. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Comcast’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

