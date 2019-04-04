Combines advertising products that are unveils, game fray

Snapchat is linking a new service that lets people play on its cellular platform and the bandwagon. The business says it needs to make it much easier for friends to play.

Snap Inc. also unveiled in Los Angeles event new products to help businesses advertise on its support, such as Snapchat Ad Kit and Snapchat Audience Network. The tools allow businesses send advertisements both to both Snapchat users and those who do not use the service. The installation is similar to that which Facebook does with its ad support.

Furthermore, Snapchat launched original shows that can only be viewed on its own service, including”Can’t Talk Today,” which follows a group of high school kids with the narrative told by using their telephones.