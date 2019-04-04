Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $44.00 price target on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

CMCO stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $195,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,503,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after buying an additional 222,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

