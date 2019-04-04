Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,609,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Codexis worth $60,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,267,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,267,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,817 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.19 and a beta of -0.32. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 9,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $197,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,578.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/codexis-inc-cdxs-stake-increased-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.