Codemasters Group (CDM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:CDM opened at GBX 243 ($3.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a market cap of $340.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,215.00.

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

