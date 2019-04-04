Codemasters Group (CDM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:CDM opened at GBX 243 ($3.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a market cap of $340.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,215.00.
