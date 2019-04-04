Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Santander

Santander cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

