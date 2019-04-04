Cobinhood 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,540.00 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cobinhood has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $16,540.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobinhood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cobinhood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00383318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.01683799 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00259861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00394600 BTC.

Cobinhood Token Profile

Cobinhood launched on September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,518,682 tokens. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cobinhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobinhood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.