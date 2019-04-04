Cloudbric Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $305,493.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00393856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.01692456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00259902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00392994 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,254,672 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

