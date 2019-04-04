Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 630.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Index alerts:

IVV stock opened at $288.44 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/clifford-swan-investment-counsel-llc-has-1-72-million-position-in-ishares-sp-500-index-ivv.html.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.