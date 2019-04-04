City (CHCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $76.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. City has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.88 million. City had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $64,908.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $126,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $522,916. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of City by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

