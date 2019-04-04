Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Roku (ROKU)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.50 and a beta of 3.84. Roku has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $120,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $9,050,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,148. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after buying an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3,687.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

