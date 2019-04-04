Citigroup Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $233.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.46 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.93 and a 1 year high of $241.83.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.03, for a total value of $959,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $581,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,939 shares in the company, valued at $17,671,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,842 shares of company stock worth $4,607,649 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

