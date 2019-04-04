Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,226,245 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 438.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 926,015 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,186,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $670,966,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 549.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn purchased 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.08 per share, with a total value of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,533.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,688,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IART stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IART. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/citigroup-inc-cuts-position-in-integra-lifesciences-holdings-corp-iart.html.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.