Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535,375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Citigroup by 5,064.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,791 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.06 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.74.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

