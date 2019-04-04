Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $12,338,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,368,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,848,000 after buying an additional 135,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 36,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.74.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

