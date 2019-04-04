Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 405,659 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

GTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple-S Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.31. Triple-S Management had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

