Citigroup (C) Given a $76.00 Price Target at HSBC

Citigroup (NYSE:C) received a $76.00 target price from stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.74.

C stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

