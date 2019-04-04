Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Raised by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $55.63 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/cisco-systems-inc-csco-stake-raised-by-daiwa-sb-investments-ltd.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.