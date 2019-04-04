Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after buying an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after buying an additional 2,465,161 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $327,494,000 after buying an additional 2,359,159 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $977,856,000 after buying an additional 2,129,952 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,333,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.49.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

