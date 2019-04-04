Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.38

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 18350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPH shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 million and a PE ratio of 88.13.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

