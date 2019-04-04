CIBC Increases Fortis (FTS) Price Target to C$52.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.11.

TSE:FTS opened at C$49.57 on Wednesday. Fortis has a one year low of C$40.21 and a one year high of C$50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.77972055317333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.60%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

