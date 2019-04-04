CI Investments Inc. Has $24.66 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,340 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,046,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,963,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,798,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 128,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

