Church & Dwight (CHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.49

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 38877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.97.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.46 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $1,118,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

