Chronos Hits Market Capitalization of $55,471.00 (CRX)

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Chronos has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Chronos has a total market capitalization of $55,471.00 and $0.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005390 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00013183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00150611 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008880 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000118 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Chronos

Chronos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_ . Chronos’ official website is chronos-coin.com

Chronos Coin Trading

Chronos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

