China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

CAAS opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.40 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

