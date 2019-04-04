Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

“We believe this deal is transformative and accelerates CSSEs AVOD goals with a leading platform. Reiterate OP rating and $15 price target. an impressive deal that will combine two of the largest free AVOD operators in the market today, CSSE and Sony Pictures Television will each contribute assets to establish the new Crackle Plus AVOD streaming platform.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $10.35 on Monday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.64% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

