Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,475,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,048,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,157,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 320.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after buying an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $123.89 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

