Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

CHMI opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 64.66% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

