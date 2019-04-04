Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,066,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after buying an additional 183,651 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 48,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,399,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.80 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-shares-sold-by-fulton-bank-n-a.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.