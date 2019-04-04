CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,598,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,843 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $69,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.71. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.