Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,201.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000.

MOH opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.65 and a twelve month high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

