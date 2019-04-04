Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,846 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,621,000 after buying an additional 5,700,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,249,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,080,170 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $608,528,000 after buying an additional 2,328,627 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,924,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,289,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,632,000 after buying an additional 1,017,143 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $33.71 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

