Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $363,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares in the company, valued at $38,888,838.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-has-363000-stake-in-t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow.html.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.