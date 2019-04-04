Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 159,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,122,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,442,000 after buying an additional 132,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,548.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $748,463.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

