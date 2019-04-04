Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,151,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,298,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after buying an additional 413,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,757,000 after buying an additional 3,311,157 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 175,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Sunday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $798,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,014,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 909,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,079.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,423,166 shares of company stock valued at $829,270,489. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

