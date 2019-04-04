Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCP by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCP by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCP. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HCP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of NYSE HCP opened at $31.23 on Thursday. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.46.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. HCP’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

