CenturyLink Investment Management Co Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,392,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.71 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

