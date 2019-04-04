CenturyLink Investment Management Co Raises Position in Univar Inc (UNVR)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Univar by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Univar in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,288,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Univar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,971,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,455 shares during the period. Park Presidio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 2,228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Univar in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Univar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

UNVR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 1,464,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,847. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CenturyLink Investment Management Co Raises Position in Univar Inc (UNVR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/centurylink-investment-management-co-raises-position-in-univar-inc-unvr.html.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.