Celsion (CLSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLSN. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.16. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 2,376.60%. Analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsion by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Celsion by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsion by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

