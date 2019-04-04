Celgene (CELG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celgene’s key growth driver, Revlimid continues to drive revenues. Robust performance of psoriasis drug, Otezla is also boosting performance. Investors are focusing on the company’s recent merger agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Per the terms, Celgene shareholders will receive 1.0 share of Bristol-Myers and $50.00 in cash for each share held. Though the acquisition is yet to be approved, the company will get a respite from the same, having faced a series of pipeline setbacks in recent times. Meanwhile, Celgene is also working on label expansion of drugs like Pomalyst/Imnovid, Abraxane and Otezla, among others. The company is focused on the next cycle of innovation with five late-stage candidates — ozanimod, fedratinib, luspatercept, liso-cel and bb2121 — all of which are expected to be launched by the end of 2020. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.52.

CELG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. The company had a trading volume of 155,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELG. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 38,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 102.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

