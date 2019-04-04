Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Holdings Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3,307.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,551,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,798,000 after purchasing an additional 417,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,979 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,507,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $159,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,732.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $33,849.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $590,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $155.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

