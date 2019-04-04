Caterpillar (CAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “For 2019, Caterpillar anticipates EPS to be $11.75-$12.75, projecting year-over-year growth of 5-14%. Continued strength in many of its end markets, robust backlog and incessant focus on cost control is likely to drive results. For the Construction Industries segment, continued improvement in residential and non-residential construction in North America, and infrastructure demand is likely to aid revenues. Global economic momentum and increasing commodity prices is restoring miners’ profitability and these companies are resuming capital spending which bodes well for the Resource Industries segment. Additional investments in expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives like e-commerce will also drive growth.”

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

NYSE CAT opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.