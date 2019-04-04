Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.24 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 101,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 151,738 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

